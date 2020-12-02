KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed the death of two additional county residents - one a male who had been hospitalized and another who had resided at the Piney Valley Nursing Home.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed the death of two additional county residents - one a male who had been hospitalized and another who had resided at the Piney Valley Nursing Home.

“Our community member was a 87-year-old male who had been hospitalized,” health department administrator A.Jay Root said.

The Piney Valley resident was the 23rd death in Mineral County and the 12th resident at Piney Valley.

“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends,” Root said.

Piney Valley now has a total of 74 residents and 52 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Countywide, the number of positives was 487 Wednesday, with 48 probable cases. A total of 760 persons have recovered from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Root continues to urge everyone to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and frequently wash and/or sanitize their hands in order to help stop the spread of this virus.

For further information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com or www.cdc.gov.