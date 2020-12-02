CHARLESTON - During Wednesday's daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice announced that free in-home COVID-19 testing is now available for all West Virginians.

“We have partnered with Vault Health to bring this convenient test that is mailed directly to your home,” Gov. Justice said. “These saliva-based test kits are available to West Virginia residents at no cost.”

Any fees will be waived once a West Virginia address is entered on the Vault Health website. More information is available at Coronavirus.wv.gov.

These in-home testing kits are available in addition to free testing sites, with events in 50 counties scheduled for the near future through the Governor’s Aggressive Testing initiative.

This testing is available to all residents, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

An interactive online map of all free testing locations across West Virginia is available on the state’s COVID-19 website. Users can filter the map by type of testing site, including daily testing events, recurring testing events, and pharmacy testing locations. Each location is marked on the map with a pin. After finding a testing location nearby, users are able to click on the pin for more information about that particular testing site, including the specific location and timeframe during which testing will be held.