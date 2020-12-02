SHORT GAP - When he was quite young, Xander Shoemake's family went on many trips to different Civil War battlefields to include Antietam and Gettysburg. While on these trips, even as a youngster, Shoemake made note of a particular trend.

SHORT GAP - When he was quite young, Xander Shoemake’s family went on many trips to different Civil War battlefields to include Antietam and Gettysburg. While on these trips, even as a youngster, Shoemake made note of a particular trend.

“I always noticed a theme of the generals and the high-ranking officers all seemed to have gone to this place named West Point,” Xander explained. “Once I got old enough, probably early middle school, my father and I sat down and we looked at the process for how to get to West Point, and I said, this is something I want to do, this is something I can do, and I would love to do it.”

In a twist of irony, Xander explained that his interest inspired his older sister Lace to seek a service academy appointment as well. Lace Shoemake, also a Frankfort graduate, would ultimately be appointed to the Air Force Academy where she has recently graduated.

“I was able, therefore, to see the experience first-hand when she did it. I have wanted to be in the Army pretty much my entire life. I have a call to serve, and I feel that the Army is the best way to serve the nation with my talent. For me, I see West Point as the best way for me to join the Army and serve my country.”

If admission to the United States Military Academy at West Point was Shoemake’s primary goal, consider it done. On Nov. 20, Xander received a call from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office saying he had been nominated for an appointment. Five days later, on Nov. 25, a second call came, this time directly from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.

What Shoemake thought was going to be simply another nomination turned out to be word directly from Sen. Capito that he had indeed received his much-desired appointment to West Point.

The Frankfort senior and cross country runner explained when he made the goal to attend West Point in middle school, he understood that to gain an appointment would take a three-pronged approach.

“You have to focus on your schooling, being top ten percent of your class. You really want to be in that top ten percent but that’s not enough, they’re going to look at your transcripts. So, you can’t just slide through school, you can’t take the easy classes,” Shoemake explained. “So, I knew right from that point that I needed to challenge myself in school.”

“The second is the physical aspect. I was already a physical kid, I played football up to the eighth grade, and I ran while I played football and then switched to cross country my freshman year. So, the physicality, for some people is easy. For me, some of it was easy like the run, other parts were harder, like the push-ups and pull-ups,” Xander explained.

“The third approach is community service. West Point wants to see that you aren’t just focused on school and physicality, things for yourself, they want to see that you’re focused on other people. I became engaged in a church youth group which I remain a part of, and I joined the Civil Air Patrol to gain leadership skills and help the community with search and rescue missions and exercises, training other cadets, and many other volunteer activities. I also have volunteered at Ashby’s Fort,” Shoemake detailed.

Beginning in middle school, and throughout his high school career, Shoemake lived the life of a person, student, and student-athlete with the goal of being appointed to West Point.The official process began in January of this year.

Like everything, COVID-19 somewhat affected the process and usual experiences. Once the school year let out, Shoemake’s efforts, in terms of the process to gain the appointment, kicked into high gear. There were interviews, there was a physical fitness test, and application after application. It all finally culminated with the official word of his appointment coming on Nov. 25.

“I did not expect to be accepted until after January, so it was a pretty big shock when Sen. Capito called me that morning and told me that I was accepted. It made the Thanksgiving holiday a little extra special,” Shoemake explained.

It’s been a momentous 30 days or so for Xander Shoemake. There was the Nov. 25 news of his appointment to West Point of course. Before that, just three and a half weeks prior on Oct. 31, Shoemake helped lead the Frankfort boys’ cross country team to a West Virginia class AA state championship victory.

As most know by now, Frankfort was projected to win the class AA championship, but that was at full strength, meaning with the help of their top runner, sophomore Garrett Ferguson. Three days prior to the race being run, however, word came that Ferguson would be unable to run or even attend the race as he was required to quarantine as part of an exposure to a student with COVID.

Frankfort, still mathematically the favorite, albeit by a much, much slimmer margin, would need to run the race of their lives to claim the top prize. And run the race of their lives they did, with Xander Shoemake leading the way on that day as Frankfort’s top finisher and in sixth place overall. It was a remarkable individual performance and it was a remarkable team performance.

“When we heard the news that Garrett couldn’t run, it was devastating. I’ve been running with Garrett since I was 7 and he was 5 and we’ve always talked about how great this was going to be. We had it marked on the calendar, Oct. 31, 2020, it’s going to be the best race ever. You’re going to have these kids who have been running together for 10 years now helping to lead a team to a state championship. We knew it was going to be our best shot this year,” Xander explained.

“Now, all of a sudden, he couldn’t go. But he stayed so calm. He pushed us and said ‘you don’t need me, you guys can crush it.’ That took a lot of faith in us. I think that really is a testament to how strong of a team bond we had. We had enough faith in each other that we could do this. We don’t have our top guy, but we can run together and we can do this,” Shoemake stated.

According to Shoemake, “When that gun went off, all nerves went away, and we put it all out on the line. It was a beautiful run. When I finished and I turned around and saw that we were six, seven and eight, I knew that we had won, there was no doubt in my mind.

“Running has been a big part of my life since I was probably 3 or 4. It all started when my dad wanted to go up to the track one day for a walk and I asked him if I could run a lap. I ended up running 12 of them. Ever since then, I’ve been addicted to it,” Shoemake explained. There are some mornings I wake up and I don’t want to go run. There are some mornings I wake up and I can’t wait to go out for a run.”

With a love for running, Shoemake knew that cross country was something he wanted to do in high school. When he saw his older sister Lace run for Frankfort cross country, he was doubly sure that it was something that he wanted to do. Now a four-year veteran of the cross country program as a senior, Shoemake sings the praises of cross country and of all it has done for him.

“I saw my times greatly improve but I also saw my personal friendships improve. All my friends are on the cross country team. My favorite class is physics because my coach (Juan Phillips) is my teacher. He knows me very well, he helps me with everything. We’ve all just created this strong bond by running mile after mile together,” Xander explained.

According to Shoemake, “That really pushed me through everything I’ve had to deal with to get into West Point, and as for my future, I know that I’m not just representing myself, I’m representing Frankfort cross country and Frankfort as a whole. Whenever we put on that Frankfort cross country uniform, it’s not about us anymore, it’s about the team, and it’s about the school.”

“I would like to point out that this isn't just a success story for my family, it's a success story for the whole Frankfort cross country family. I'm the third person from the cross country teams to be accepted in the last eight years,” Shoemake detailed. “We had Katie Jan in, I think, 2013 to the Naval Academy, and then my sister in 2016 to the Air Force Academy, and now me to West Point in 2020. So, this is a testament to the Frankfort cross country teams producing excellent leaders."

Academics, church engagement, Civil Air Patrol, volunteer work at Ashby’s Fort, Frankfort cross country, all have played a huge role in Xander Shoemake’s development. But perhaps nothing has been a bigger, more positive influence than that of his family.

“My sister has definitely been an inspiration to me. I always tell her that I inspired her to go to a service academy, but once she got there, it was all her. She crushed it, she loved every second of it. Whenever it came time for me to apply, she helped me make that decision and really challenged me to blaze my own path and push harder every day,” Xander explained.

“My parents pushed my sister and I to realize that it just wasn’t about us. They’re both public servants. My dad served in the Army, and now he works for the Department of Juvenile Services helping to rehabilitate juvenile offenders. My mother is a police officer. So, their public service rings true in my life and they built that foundation in us that it’s about service to our community, state, nation and the world. They’ve also built a foundation of Christ in us, I currently attend two church youth groups and I love it,” Shoemake explained.

Shomake takes to heart what his coaches have instilled in him and that is that running is a lifelong sport. There is a Division I cross country program at Army, and while he’s not been recruited for that, he plans on working hard in the time leading up his arrival at West Point, walking on, and trying to train with the cross country team.

“If that doesn’t work out, they have a running club, they have a marathon club, and of course I can always run on my own.”

From those early visits to Antietam and Gettysburg, the realization that many of the notable warriors from that time attended West Point, to deciding in middle school that he wanted to attend West Point, Xander Shoemake has been running full speed toward the goal of a West Point appointment.

