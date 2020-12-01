While both Jackson County Public Library branches remain open, in Ripley and Ravenswood, they encourage concerned patrons to take advantage of their curbside pickup options.

Patrons may place items on hold by calling their preferred branch, Ripley at 304-372-5343 or Ravenswood at 304-273-5343, or through their MLN account at mlnapp.raleigh.lib.wv.us. As soon as the requested items are available, a library staff member will call to let the patron know they may be picked up.

Upon arrival, contact the library and them know you would like to pick up your holds curbside. Describe your vehicle and any additional safety precautions they need to take. They will then deliver the items straight to your vehicle ASAP!