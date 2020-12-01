KEYSER - Five additional Mineral County residents have succumbed to COVID-related issues, and the outbreaks continue to grow at Piney Valley and the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Five additional Mineral County residents have succumbed to COVID-related issues, and the outbreaks continue to grow at Piney Valley and the Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby.

Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root confirmed the county’s 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st deaths on Tuesday.

The 17th death was a 74-year-old male who had been hospitalized, the 18th was a 77-year-old male who had been hospitalized, the 19th was a 54-year-old male who had been hospitalized, and the 20th and 21st were both residents at Piney Valley Nursing Home.

In addition, 12 employees and two residents at Piney Valley tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 74 residents, 50 employees, and 11 deaths since the outbreak at the facility.

At Dawnview, a total of one resident and five staff members have tested positive since the onset of the outbreak.

Staff at the health department and West Virginia DHHR have been working to identify any persons who may have come in close contact with the individuals, including family members, friends, residents, staff members and health care professionals.

The health department also confirmed Tuesday that one employee at Little Caesars’s in Keyser had tested positive, and anyone who may have been in the establishment between Nov. 22-28 may have come in contact with the individual.

The Cumberland Moose Lodge in Wiley Ford also had an employee test positive, and the time frame for possibly coming in contact with that individual is Monday, Nov. 23, Saturday, Nov. 28, and Monday, Nov. 30.

These latest positives bring Mineral County’s totals to 531 active cases, with 39 probable cases, as of Tuesday evening.

“If you develop symptoms, have concerns, or feel you need to be tested, contact the Mineral County Health Department at 304-788-1321 or your local provider,” Root said.

In the meantime, he urges everyone to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and frequently wash and/or sanitize their hands in order to help stop the spread of this virus.

For further information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com or www.cdc.gov.