By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department reported the 16th COVID-related death in the county over the weekend, as well as an outbreak at a local day care center.

The death was a patient at the Piney Valley Nursing Home - the ninth death in that facility attributed to the coronavirus.

In addition, three employees and two residents at the facility tested positive, bringing the cumulative numbers at Piney Valley to 72 residents and 37 employees since the start of the outbreak.

At the Small World Daycare in Fort Ashby, an additional employee tested positive in what has also been classified as an outbreak at that facility.

As of Sunday, the total current COVID-19 positives reported in Mineral County were 612, with 28 probable cases.

According to the health department, the total positive cases since the pandemic started is 1,190.

Health department administrator A.Jay Root advises the public that anyone who develops symptoms of the virus and feels they need to be tested should contact the health department at 304-788-1321 or their local provider, or visit one of the free community testing sites.

The county continues to offer free community testing on the following schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 1: 9 a.m. to noon at the Mineral County Technical Center; 2-5 p.m. at the Mineral County Fairgrounds.

Thursday, Dec. 3: 9 a.. to noon at the Mineral County Technical Center; 2-5 p.m. at the Mineral County Fairgrounds.

Root also continues to remind the public that wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are the best ways to stop the virus from spreading.

"Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another," Root said. "Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination."

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department Facebook page, or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov (COVID-19 tab).