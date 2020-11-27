Five honorees for the 2020 West Virginia Spirit of Philanthropy Awards were announced during the 2020 Philanthropy West Virginia Virtual Annual Conference.

“This year’s honorees are tremendous examples of generosity, impact, and community transformation in the Mountain State. Philanthropy West Virginia is proud to announce West Virginia’s highest honor in philanthropy to these highly deserving individuals, companies, and foundations,” president and chief executive officer of Philanthropy West Virginia Paul D. Daugherty said.

2020 marks the 14th year of Philanthropy West Virginia awarding West Virginia’s Spirit of Philanthropy in five categories including Critical Impact, Volunteer Leader, Lifetime Achievement, Staff Leader, and Corporate Responsibility.

The common theme of all five recipients is a commitment to create a stronger West Virginia, tenacity to serve their communities, and generosity of wealth and time. The five 2020 West Virginia Spirit of Philanthropy Honorees include:

• Critical Impact Award: For outstanding community impact and collaborative COVID-19 response, the Beckley Area Foundation is awarded the Critical Impact Award. As the nominator shares, “As this year has been tremendously challenging, the Beckley Area Foundation has stepped up to not only meet but help mitigate barriers. In addition to traditional funding, they have provided COVID-19 emergency relief projects in McDowell, Raleigh, Webster, and Wyoming Counties by awarding grants to more than 20 organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the pandemic.”

• Volunteer Leadership Award: For tremendous leadership and generosity, the 2020 Volunteer Leadership Award is presented to Billy Atkins of Morgantown. His nominator noted, “after 45 years, Billy Atkins continues to make his community stronger. In his role of a board member or chairman for a variety of nonprofit agencies and professional organizations, or as a classic grassroots volunteer, he is the quiet leader whose actions encourage others to follow and give.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: For leadership, creativity, and generosity, Sue Sergi, President of the Charles & Mary Fayne Glotfelty Foundation of Charleston is honored for her leadership in philanthropy, nonprofits, and the public sectors. Sergi has a distinguished professional and volunteer career with numerous nonprofit, government, and philanthropic organizations that have transformed communities. Her nominator shared, “I can’t think of anyone more appropriate who leads a foundation with the mission of ‘advancing human potential’ because Sue achieves that mission in every conversation and encounter she has.”

• Corporate Responsibility Leader Award: The Corporate Responsibility Leader Award recognizes those companies that personify best community engagement practices through giving, volunteering, and in-kind investments. The second honoree is Star Plastics and owner Doug Ritchie of Ravenswood. Star Plastics and Mr. Ritchie lead its corporate commitment to the local communities, as well as in support of its employees’ endeavors to serve their fellow citizens. As

the nominator noted, “While Ritchie and the employees of Star Plastics have always been good corporate citizens and highly active in their communities since its founding in 1988, the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020 highlights the positive impact that this company has on its community, the Mid-Ohio Valley region and our State. Star Plastics and its employees are always ready for the opportunity to support its community, and Doug Ritchie, its President, and CEO, is personally dedicated to improving the quality of life in the Mid-Ohio Valley region and in West Virginia now and for the future.”

• Staff Leadership Award: For her leadership, creativity, and commitment in coordinating COVID-19 grant-making response, Marian Clowes, Associate Director of Community Leadership for the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates is awarded the 2020 Staff Leadership Award. As her nominator shared, “Marian’s well-conceived plan demonstrated leadership, responsiveness, creativity, and above all, impact: more than $315,000 delivered to 57 different organizations in a 12 county area helped.

Daugherty added, “The Mountain State’s continuous spirit of philanthropy is ever-growing. These five honorees exemplify the best of West Virginia and inspire others to achieve greater philanthropic impact in our communities.”

With this announcement, due to the pandemic Philanthropy West Virginia will host an in-person awards ceremony during its 2021 Annual Conference on Friday, October 29, 2021, if it is safe to convene at that time. In the interim, Philanthropy WV is awarding mini-grants in each recipient's honor from the Susan S. Landis Spirit of Philanthropy Endowment at the Beckley Area Foundation to a nonprofit of their choice.

For more information and details, contact Philanthropy WV at 304.517.1450 or email: info@philanthropywv.org .