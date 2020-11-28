KEYSER - The newest member of the Keyser City Council plans to ask his fellow officials to rescind an action they took in September to reduce the city administrator position to part-time.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Curtis Perry, who ran for a seat on the council in July, was appointed during the Nov. 18 meeting to fill the seat left empty since William Zacot resigned two months ago.

Council member Billy Meek noted as he made the motion to appoint Perry that he felt it was “only right” since he was the next highest vote-getter after Jim Hannas, Mike Ryan and Meek were elected.

Hannas seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.

As a candidate for council, Perry ran several paid advertisements in the News Tribune in criticism of various actions the mayor and council have taken over the past year.

In a letter to the editor running in Saturday’s News Tribune, he is again critical, saying he feels the city needs more than a part-time administrator to operate the city on a day-to-day basis.

“We have a part-time mayor and council that has limited authority in certain matters,” he wrote. “It is vital that the City of Keyser have an official that can oversee all operations of the city government on a daily basis.”

When the council voted on reducing the administrator position, the motion was passed 4-1, with Meek being the lone vote against. Zacot had not yet resigned at that time.

During that same meeting in September, when the council voted to make the administrator part-time, they also voted to promote Bonnie Hannas to office manager, taking over many of the duties previously handled by the full-time administrator.

That vote was 3-1, with Jim Hannas recusing himself and Meek again voting against.

The reorganization of the office staff included pay increases for four of the office employees, which was to become effective Oct. 15.

At the conclusion of his letter, Perry says he plans, once sworn in, to “discuss with the council a motion to rescind previously adopted motions on Sept. 9, 2020, as the motions that were passed were tainted.”

The next Keyser City Council meeting is scheduled for Dec. 9.



