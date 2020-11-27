KEYSER - Mineral County's first Civil War Trails sign was installed on Thursday, Nov. 19.

This project was a collaboration between Mineral County Tourism, the Mineral County Historical Society, and WVU Potomac State College.

The groups came together as a community to tell the history of Fort Fuller, which was located on the site where Potomac State now sits, as well as to share stories about Mineral County’s history that may not have otherwise been heard.

“This sign will allow visitors to interpret the events, people, and stories during the most pivotal time in America’s history from right here in our own back yard,” said Mineral County Tourism director Ashley Centofonti.

The sign is erected next to the Mary F. Shipper Library at the college, and a directional Trailblazer sign is placed on Fort Avenue.

“West Virginia’s statehood is a direct result of the Civil War, which makes our many trails, battlefields and reenactments an important part of our tourism industry,” West Virginia Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “We continue to see interest from visitors looking to experience our rich history, and thanks to this new signage, we will be able to drive more traffic to and promote Mineral County.”

More information on the signage program can be obtained by contacting Mineral County Tourism at 304-790-7081 or by email at mineralcocvb@gmail.com.



