KEYSER - With each year, the Carskadon Mansion is one step closer to becoming not only a historical resource, but also a vital active part of Mineral County.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

The annual Christmas tour has been a mainstay of fundraising for the mansion, and the Mineral County Historic Foundation members had planned to open the doors this year. Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county, however, prompted the tour to be cancelled to help protect the health and safety of the community.

With a fireplace and Christmas tree in each room, the Christmas spirt flows through the mansion’s first and second floors, but the decorations can wait till a safer time when visitors can sit it for themselves.

Recent restoration effects have included work on ceilings in the dining room and bedroom and the installation of kitchen cabinets.

The main floor showcases the living room, dining room, kitchen and parlor with an array of items that have been donated including some items that were in the mansion originally.

The next step in the restorations is completing the walls and trim in the dining room.

Those who would like to make a donation toward the mansion on behalf of themselves or in honor or memory of a loved one for Christmas are urged to make checks payable to the Mineral County Historic Foundation and send them care of Alice Russell at 12727 Knobley Road, Keyser, WV 26726,

Volunteers interested in helping with the continued renovations are urged to contact Alice Russell at 304-813-5006.



