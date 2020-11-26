KEYSER - The Piney Valley Nursing Home in Keyser has been hit especially hard by COVID-19, with seven residents having succumbed to the virus as of Wednesday.

In addition, over 70 residents and 34 employees at the facility have tested positive.

As one of the employees drove in to work earlier this week, she was able to snap a photo of what she said was a sign of hope - a rainbow over the facility.

The community is being asked to keep the residents and employees - and everyone throughout the county, state and nation - in their prayers as this virus rages on.