When the Adopt-A-Family screening committee met on Wednesday, they had 29 new applications to review and evaluate, in addition to the five applications on “hold” from the previous week. The committee approved 26 of those applications.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, things will be different this year. The program will not be accepting used clothing, used furniture, nor used toys. The CDC guidelines will be followed, requiring the use of face masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer, as well as social distancing. The committee also asks that no bags of clothing be left at the fire station, as they have no place to put it.

At this time, Twenty-five families are available for adoption through the Ravenswood Adopt-A-Family Program.

Families for adoption:

Family #3 – Two adults in this family. Need clothing for both, small remembrance, and food for two.

Family #6 – Three people at this residence; woman, man and boy 14. All need clothing, gifts for the boy, and food for three.

Family #7 – Three in family; mother, son 40, and girl 16. All need clothing, gifts for girl, and food for three. Also needed are towels, wash cloths, and kitchen towels.

Family #10 – Four people in this family; man, woman, and boys 11 and nine. Need clothing and gifts for the boys, and food for four.

Family #11 – Three people in this household; man, woman, and boy 12. Need clothing for all, gifts for the child, and food for three.

Family #12 - Six people in this home; father, mother, adult daughter, and boys seven, nine and 11. Need clothing and gifts for the boys, and food for six.

Family #13 - Three people in this family; man, woman, and girl six-years-old. Need clothing and gifts for the girl, and food for three.

Family #22 – Three people in this family; father, mother, and boy three-years-old. Need clothing and gifts for the little boy, and food for three.

Family #25 – Five people in this home; man, woman, 20-year-old, and boys one and six-years-old. Need clothing for all, toys and gifts for the little boys, and food for five.

Family #28 – Eight people in this household. Need clothing, gifts, and toys for girls 13, 10, four, one and one month old, boy 11, and food for eight.

Family #30 – Three people in this family; husband, wife, and boy 16. Need clothing for all, gifts for boy, and food for three.

Family #32 – One lady in this family. Needs clothing, pots and pans, small remembrance, and food for one.

Family #33 – Two people in this family; mother and daughter. Need clothing for daughter, small remembrance for both, and food for two.

Family #34 – Four people in this family; man, woman, boy 11, and girl seven. Need clothing for all, towels, toys for children, and food for four.

Family #35 – One lady in this family. She needs clothing, pots and pans, small remembrance, and food for one.

Family #36 – Four people in this home. They need clothing and gifts for boy 13 and girl four, plus food for four.

Family #37 – One gentleman in this home. He needs clothing, small remembrance, and food for one.

Family #38 – Three people in this family; father and boys 14 and ten. Need clothing for all, gifts for the boys, and food for three.

Family #40 – Two people in this home; father and boy nine. Need clothing for both, gifts and toys for boy, and food for two.

Family #41 – Two people in this family; mother and boy nine. Both need clothing, toys for boy, and food for two.

Family #42 – Four people in this family. Need clothing and gifts for girl three and boy three-months, food for four.

Family #43 – Single gentleman in this home. He needs clothing, small remembrance, and food for one.

Family #47 – One lady in this home. Needs clothing, small remembrance, and food for one.

Family #50 – Five people in this household. Need clothing and gifts for boy 11, and food for five.

Family #51- Four people in this family; man, woman, and boys 20-months and four-months. Need clothing for all, toys and gifts for boys, and food for four.

The program is in need of churches, groups, and individuals to adopt some of these families. Interested parties should contact Sally Carter at 304-273-9897 to be placed with one or more families.

If you would like to make a donation to the Ravenswood Adopt-A-Family Program, you can make your check to Ravenswood Adopt-A-Family and mail to 410 Race Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.

The final day applications will be accepted is Nov. 30, and this date is quickly approaching.

Applications are still available in the foyer of The Jackson Star News office, at 410 Race Street during business hours. Once completed, the application may be mailed back in the envelope which is provided, or placed in the mail slot in the office door.

Families already adopted:

Family #1 – Adopted by Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church

Family #4 – Adopted by Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church

Family #5 – Adopted Silverton Grange #506

Family #8 – Adopted by GFWC Ravenswood Civic Club

Family #9 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family #14 – Adopted Anonymously

Family #17 – Adopted by Star Plastics

Family #18 – Adopted by Calvary Baptist Church

Family #19 – Adopted Anonymously

Family #20 – Adopted Anonymously

Family #21 – Adopted by Star Plastics

Family #23 – Adopted Anonymously

Family #24 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family #26 – Adopted by Star Plastics

Family #31 – Adopted by First Baptist Church

Family #39 – Adopted by First Baptist Church

Family #45 – Adopted anonymously

Family #46 – Adopted by Premier Bank, Ravenswood

Family #52 – Adopted by Premier Bank, Ravenswood