In a brief meeting on Nov. 18, the Jackson County Commission approved a number of items.

Montana Boggess, Jackson County 911 Communications director, submitted a written report for the months of September and October.

Progress was made on connecting the center’s Zetron radio system to the internet, allowing Tanner Communications to remotely access the system to make needed repairs in a timely manner.

The center’s dispatch award dinners took place on Sept. 24. The Telecommunicator of the Year recognition went to Kenzi Parsons. The selection is based on a point system that covers a one-year period.

Boggess reported that the number of calls received by 911 totaled 4,286 for the two-month period, with law enforcement at 2,956, fire at 555, and 776 for EMS.

Commissioners Dick Waybright and Mitch Morrison acknowledged Office of Emergency Services Director Walt Smittle’s honor of being chosen for the Department of Homeland Security Lifetime Achievement Award.

In other business, commissioners:

• Approved an order confirming the sheriff’s cancellation of a tax sale for Millwood South.

• Approved reimbursement to the Greene Center in the amount of $797.09 for ceiling tiles and insulation

• Approved contract with Astar Insulation and Abatement for removal of additional asbestos fittings in the county clerk area for $2,980

• Approved the hiring of part-time paramedics Jennifer Gates and Braden Frame effective Dec. 1, 2020

• Appointed Jason Baltic, David Bradley, Todd Kimble, and Tanatha Amos for additional terms on the LEPC board

The commission went into a closed-door executive session at 9:38 a.m. to consider financial and personnel matters from OES Director Walt Smittle, Sheriff Tony Boggs, Chief Deputy Ross Melanger.

After reconvening at the end of the executive session, a quote for truck accessories by Leonard Building and Truck Accessories for the OES Director’s vehicle at a cost of $3,130 was approved. Commissioner Mike Randolph was not present.

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 at the courthouse.