KEYSER - The Faith in Action Food Pantry distributed 124 Thanksgiving baskets this year, but not without some COVID-related difficulty.

The truck did not drop off turkeys for the baskets, and so the Faith in Action volunteers had to purchase the turkeys themselves to place in each basket.

Members of the Keyser Kiwanis Breakfast Club heard about the situation and presented Faith in Action with a donation to help cover the cost. They are also encouraging everyone else who is able to make a donation by mailing it to: Faith in Action, P.O. Box 1073, Keyser WV 26726.