Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Virginia F. Shamblin to Nancy L. Shamblin and Michael E. Shamblin, 4 tracts, Waters of Little Pond Creek, Grant, no consideration

• Jeff Johnson to Donna Johnson and Jeffrey D. Johnson, 2 tracts, Near Utah Road, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Sue Ella Bailey and James David Bailey to Brenda Pollock and Lowell Pollock, 0.56 acres, Near Village of Fairplain, Ripley District, $210,000

• Premier Bank Inc. to Ravenswood Federal Credit Union, 1.49 acres, Waters of Mill Creek, Ripley Town, $500,000

• RCK LLC to Ravenswood Town and City of Ravenswood, Ravenswood Town, no consideration

• Joyce D. Hiles and Harry L. Hiles to Arthur E. Ramsey III, 72.03 acres, Waters of Buffalo Creek of Mill Creek and Plat, Washington, $82,500

• Larry D. Pursley to Dalton T. Pursley, Laura M Pursley, and Larry D. Pursley, 1.65 acres, Waters of Turkey Fork of Sand Creek and Plat, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• William E. Harris to Tiledia M. Swisher and Raymond E. Swisher, 2 tracts, High School Addition, Ripley Town, no consideration

• James Davis Santrock to J. Douglas Mundy and John Douglas Mundy, Mineral Interest, 25 acres, Ripley District, no consideration

• Freeda Blanche Larch to Jimmie Lee Larch, 2 tracts, Ripley District, Washington, $265,000

• Carol A. Workman to Robert Jackson Workman Jr. and Carol A. Workman, 9,000 square feet, Waters of Big Mill Creek, Union, no consideration

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Seth Eugene Martin, 37, Ripley to Hannah Savary Curfman, 25, Ripley

• Ronald Lyn Skeen, 55, Ripley to Robin Lynn Jones, 51, Ripley