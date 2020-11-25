The Jackson County Community Foundation is continuing its annual Christmas fund-raising event, but with some creative changes.

This year, a “Celebration of Decorations” will be on the grounds of the home known as the Starcher Mansion on West Main Street in Ripley.

Misty Hamon, director of the foundation, said that, in the midst of the health pandemic, it was clear that the need was greater now more than ever.

“This fundraiser supports the foundation and its more than 80 fundholders,” Hamon said. “It’s been so difficult for these charities to raise money this year. Our marketing committee came up with a unique way to continue a tradition that has been highly successful in the past. It just had to be re-imagined.”

Local businesses, organizations, and individuals were invited to donate an outside decoration that will be auctioned on Dec. 3. Each decoration’s proceeds will be given to a designated charitable fund.

According to Hamon, this will be a hybrid live and virtual auction.

“People will have the opportunity to come to the auction that will take place that night or they can bid virtually. We have a variety of ways we will promote and share the decorations,” Hamon said. “Some details are still being worked out, but this is going to be exciting.”

Each donation will be acknowledged by the foundation for tax deduction purposes.

On the evening of the auction, those attending will be invited to stroll through a variety of displays.

“We have decorations for lawns, fences, porches, and doors,” Hamon said. “There are wreaths and trees. Everyone participating has been so creative.”

The foundation manages funds supporting animal welfare, anti-drug coalitions, anti-poverty, health and human services, recreational sports, youth activities, culture, heritage, and the arts.

“These funds, both large and small, have been established to help the Jackson County community,” Hamon said. “This generosity allows the foundation to fulfill our mission to ‘inspire, impact, and empower’ for good.”

The decorations will be on display from Nov. 14 through Dec. 3. The auction will begin at 5:30 pm.

For information, contact Jilanna Swann at 304-532-1183 or Rachel Roush at 304-376-5756.