KEYSER - COVID-19 continues to claim the lives of Mineral County residents, as the Mineral County Health Department has confirmed the 12th, 13th and 14th virus-related deaths in the county.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Two of the individuals were residents of the Piney Valley Nursing Home, and the other individual, a 73-year-old male not affiliated with the nursing home, had been hospitalized due to the virus.

“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends,” said administrator A.Jay Root.

Root said the latest report brings the toll at Piney Valley to seven resident deaths, 70 residents who have tested positive and 34 employees who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the outbreak.

The health department continues to work with staff at Piney Valley as well as the West Virginia DHHR to ensure that protocols and procedures are being followed at the facility.

In addition, Root reported Tuesday that three employees of Sealed Air in the Keyser Industrial Park tested positive for COVID-19, classifying that as an official outbreak according to the West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Public Health’s Division of Infectious Epidemiology.

The health department is working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals, including family members, friends, residents and health care professionals.

Root continues to remind the public to practice safety measures to help stop the virus from spreading.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” he said.

“Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department Facebook page, or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov (COVID-19 tab).



