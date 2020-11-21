KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed that three residents of the Piney Valley Nursing Home have died from COVID-19 related illness.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Mineral County Health Department has confirmed that three residents of the Piney Valley Nursing Home have died from COVID-19 related illness.

They are the sixth, seventh, and eighth deaths in Mineral County related to the virus.

The health department declared an outbreak at the nursing center earlier this month and has continued to test residents and employees.

As of Saturday, a total of 63 residents and 31 employees had tested positive since the start of the outbreak.

The health department continues to work with staff at Piney Valley as well as the West Virginia DHHR to ensure that protocols and procedures are being followed at the facility.

They are also working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals, including family members, friends, residents and health care professionals.

Health department administrator A.Jay Root continues to remind the public to practice safety measures to help stop the virus from spreading.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” he said.

“Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department Facebook page, or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov (COVID-19 tab).