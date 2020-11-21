Three hours sleep. That's all I had last night. Oh, I was tired when I went to bed, and I waited and waited for Mr. Sandman. I think he must have been at someone else's house because the last I looked at my clock, it said 3:44 a.m.

By Trish Morgan

For the News Tribune

Three hours sleep. That's all I had last night. Oh, I was tired when I went to bed, and I waited and waited for Mr. Sandman. I think he must have been at someone else's house because the last I looked at my clock, it said 3:44 a.m.

So, to say I'm stressed today is an understatement. That first glance in the mirror this morning...WHOA. Haven't looked this bad in ages!

Busy day today, too. Starting off my morning with Ava in virtual kindergarten, and every paper we need to find escapes my foggy brain. Meltdown #1. "Nana! The papers are in one of those folders!" Oh, I know, Ava. But which folder, is the question.

Then, there's a column to write, a grocery list to make, bills to pay, cats to take to the groomer's, a curtains order taken to Keyser, prescriptions to pick up, laundry to do, Kamden's guitar lesson, supper to cook, dishwasher to fix, Thanksgiving groceries to buy, and the list goes on. Just maybe, I can catch a few Zzzzzzzzz's this afternoon, too.

My Christmas tree is up and decorated for the season, so at least that much is ready for the holidays. That went up before my surgery so I could enjoy it longer this year. But, unlike my friend Joyce McIntyre - who is probably wrapping all of her Christmas gifts as we speak - I have not bought one gift.

This year, almost all of my shopping will be done online. There's just not enough hours in a day nor a hip to handle too much walking store to store. Too early to stress about that, though.

Besides, I'm just starving this morning. Where's my bagel and cream cheese, sausage links and steaming hot tea? Sure would taste good right now. But, that involves a venture up the stairs to the kitchen, and nope. Not today. This recliner, this fuzzy blanket and my big, warm sweater suit just fine for now.

On a final note, I should do what Mrs. Amtower showed the kids to do in kindergarten this morning: breathe in and smell the cupcake, breathe out and blow out the candle. Stress reliever - kindergarten style. Even Nana needs to smell cupcakes. And OFTEN.

COMING SOON! Just days until a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings - dressing, gravy, noodles, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, cranberry relish, homemade rolls/butter, green beans, coleslaw, and desserts. Yes, one of the best meals of the year. I hope your day is extra special. Stay safe, my friends.

Until next week...





