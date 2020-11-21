KEYSER - Keyser Middle School mathematics teacher Amy Rice has been named the West Virginia recipient of the Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award.

For the News Tribune

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization for female educators that seeks to promote altruism, world understanding, and professional excellence.

Rice was nominated for this award by fellow Mineral County teacher Amy Cowgill, who describes Rice as "exemplifying what a well-rounded educator should be, balancing the needs of her career with that of her family and community."

Rice currently serves as president of the Alpha Sigma chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, which meets monthly in Keyser.

Rice has also received recognition as West Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2009 and Mineral County Teacher of the Year in 2010.

She is a lifelong resident of Mineral County, a graduate of Keyser High School and Fairmont State University, and has been on staff at Keyser Middle School since 2005.



