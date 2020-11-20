FORT ASHBY - The Museum at Ashby's Fort recently received a grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation to be used for the continuing development of the 1755 French and Indian War site.

Martin Townsend, vice chair of the Friends of Ashby’s Fort, noted, “FirstEnergy has been a generous partner in our ongoing efforts to preserve and enhance this historically important site. We have been able to locate most of the original 1755 stockade through archeological exploration, and have renovated an adjacent building to a welcoming Visitor Center.

“We are currently in the process of upgrading the displays in the 1783 log building, just to the west of the stockade. Because of the support of FirstEnergy and others in our community, we have been able to accomplish much – and we are grateful.”



