By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The latest outbreak of COVID-19 in Mineral County closed down one of the county’s industries.

The Mineral County Health Department reported Friday that nine employees of Mineral Fabrication in the Keyser Industrial Park had tested positive for the virus.

The incidence was classified as an outbreak by the West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Public Health’s Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology, and the facility was closed for environmental cleaning.

It will reopen upon successful reinspection by the health department.

Health department employees have also been working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the positive individuals, including family members, friends, and co-workers.



“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” said health department administrator A.Jay Root. “Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department Facebook page, or go to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov (COVID-19 tab).