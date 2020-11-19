KEYSER - A Mineral County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 related illness, according to the Mineral County Health Department.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A Mineral County resident has succumbed to COVID-19 related illness, according to the Mineral County Health Department.

The 85-year-old female had been hospitalized, and during her isolation and hospitalization health department employees worked to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with her, including family members, friends, co-workers and health care professionals.

“The Mineral County Health Department would like to extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” said administrator A.Jay Root.

Despite escalating positive COVID-19 numbers in Mineral County over the past weeks, the 85-year-old was only the fifth death in Mineral County attributed to COVID-related illness. The first four occurred during the first wave of the pandemic.

In addition to the death reported Thursday, the health department also reported that an employee of Wilma’s Diner in Keyser had tested positive, and that business was closed for environmental cleaning.

Root advises the public that anyone who might have visited the business on Saturday, Nov. 14, might have come in contact with a positive case.

“If you develop symptoms, have concerns, or feel you need to be tested, you may contact the Mineral County Health Department at 304-788-1321 or your local provider,” he said.

In addition, free community testing continues at the Mineral County Technical Center and Mineral County Fairgrounds.

“As a reminder, wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing of hands are the best ways to keep numbers low,” he continued. “Wearing a mask protects those around you. Social distancing limits the chances of COVID-19 droplets from spreading from one individual to another. Hand washing and sanitizing, as well as not touching the mouth, eyes, or nose, help eliminate or reduce self-contamination.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com or www.cdc.gov.