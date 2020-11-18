KEYSER - A additional two employees at the Piney Valley Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total positives at the facility to 37 residents and 12 employees.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A additional two employees at the Piney Valley Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total positives at the facility to 37 residents and 12 employees.

In addition, the Mineral County Health Department reported Wednesday evening that another day care and four more businesses had employees test positive and had to close down for environmental cleaning. They have either already reopened or will reopen upon successful inspection by the health department.

The day care was Sharon Hott’s Daycare in Fort Ashby, where an individual tested positive. The health department did not clarify whether the person in question was an employee or client.

One employee at Linda’s Old Furnace Restaurant in Ridgeley tested positive, and the time during which a visitor to the business might have come in contact with the virus was Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Two employees at Queen’s Point Coffee/North Branch Craft Pub in Keyser tested positive, and the time frame in question is Wednesday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 13.

One employee at Dairy Queen in Keyser tested positive, and the time frame in question is Tuesday, Nov. 10, through Wednesday, Nov. 11.

An additional employee at Hoover’s Bar and Grill of Keyser tested positive, bringing the number of infected employees there to three and therefore classifying the incidence as an official outbreak.

The time period in question is Saturday, Oct. 31, through Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The health department has been working with staff members at all the locations to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals in question, including family members, friends and clientele.

Health department administrator A.Jay Root continues to remind the public to wear their masks, practice social distancing, and frequently wash and/or sanitize their hands to help stop the spread of this virus.

Free community testing continues this week, and the schedule is as follows:

Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds; 2-5 p.m. at the Tech Center.

Friday: 9 a.m. to noon at the Tech Center; 2-5 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Testing is available to all Mineral County residents, including those who are currently showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

Attendees should bring identification such as a driver’s license or proof of address. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing is conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the health department’s website at www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.





