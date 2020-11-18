KEYSER - As Mineral County’s active COVID-19 cases continue to soar, the health department has extended the free community testing this week.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Testing sites are set up once again at the Mineral County Technical Center and Mineral County Fairgrounds, and the schedule is as follows:

Friday: 9 a.m. to noon at the Tech Center; 2-5 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Testing is available to all Mineral County residents, including those who are currently showing no symptoms of COVID-19.

Attendees should bring identification such as a driver’s license or proof of address. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing is conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.