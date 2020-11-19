KEYSER - The Keyser City Council unanimously approved a part-time city administrator Wednesday, with council member Jim Hannas calling the appointee “a real gem.”

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - The Keyser City Council unanimously approved a part-time city administrator Wednesday, with council member Jim Hannas calling the appointee “a real gem.”

Taking the lead in making the recommendation, Hannas said the council members had interviewed three or four applicants for the position, and settled upon Jeff Broadwater, who has served as the city’s accountant since 2014.

With a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration, Broadwater has taught accounting and finance at WVU Potomac State College, and is currently assistant director of the Garrett County Department of Financial Services.

The city has been looking for an administrator since August, when the council denied mayor Damon Tillman’s recommendation to reappoint Amanda Brafford to the position.

Although the position was full time at that time, the council voted to reduce it to part-time and keep the administrator’s duties to the city’s financials, including grant writing and budgeting.

After the meeting, finance commissioner Mike Ryan, who seconded Hannas’ motion to approve Broadwater, told the News Tribune that Broadwater would be working one day a week.

“I think this is an excellent choice,” mayor Damon Tillman said, telling Broadwater, “I thank you for stepping up and doing this.”





