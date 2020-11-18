KEYSER - The Keyser City Council voted Wednesday to appoint Curtis Perry to fill the council seat that has been vacant since September.



KEYSER - The Keyser City Council voted Wednesday to appoint Curtis Perry to fill the council seat that has been vacant since September.

Perry ran for a seat on the council in the July city election and was the next top vote-getter after the top three winners - Jim Hannas, Mike Ryan and Billy Meek.

He was not, however, mayor Damon Tillman’s initial recommendation.

“I think we have to follow through with what we said we’d do, and what we said we’d do was put it out there to the citizens and take applications,” Tillman said.

Noting that there were only two persons who submitted letters, Tillman said “I feel I have to present one of these members to the council. It will then be up to the council to vote on it.”

Tillman then recommended Elwood Junkins for the vacancy. Junkins had also run during the July 28 election.

“Elwood has, I guess maybe for the last seven to eight years, he hasn’t missed more than three or four meetings,” Tillman said. “Someone might say that’s because his wife is on the council. It doesn’t matter. He’s been to the meetings. He shows interest, and he participates.”

Council member Jim Hannas made a motion to approve the mayor’s recommendation, but his motion died for lack of a second from either Billy Meek or Mike Ryan.

Council member Jennifer Junkins recused herself from voting.

“Is there anybody then that the council would recommend?” Tillman asked.

Meek said he felt it was “only right” to go to the candidate who was next in line, and that was Curtis Perry.

“If you made that a motion, I’ll second it,” Hannas told Meek.

“Yes, I think it’s the right thing to do,” Meek said, making the motion.

The motion passed 5-0.

Perry has also been a regular at Keyser City Council meetings, often bringing various proposals to the officials, including the development of the city pool into a recreational complex.

He has also been critical of the mayor and council on several issues, including their initial hesitance at appointing the next highest vote-getter to the vacancy.

Perry was not available Wednesday evening for comment.