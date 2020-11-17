MORGANTOWN—Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases within the state and on West Virginia University's campuses, including Keyser and Beckley, all undergraduate instruction will move online Nov. 23-24.

WVU Potomac State College currently has 16 active positives among students and four faculty/staff. In addition, six students are currently in quarantine on campus and 64 are in quarantine off campus.

Some Health Sciences programs will be excluded, and faculty who teach graduate and professional-level courses may determine whether to teach in person on Monday and Tuesday. Students in those programs should check with their instructors.

Additionally, the deadline to withdraw from courses has been extended to Dec. 4. Students considering this option should be aware that withdrawing from courses may negatively affect financial aid, scholarships and progression in their course of study. Students should contact their academic adviser if they have questions about the impact of withdrawing from a course.

Next week, students will have access to learning labs to finish final projects if approved and supervised by the academic unit. Libraries will remain open but may have limited hours.

Research labs will also remain open and continue to follow current research protocols.

Dining and residence halls remain open and will operate on a normal schedule until the holiday break as planned. WVUp All Night will move to an all online or virtual format this weekend. No in-person events are planned.

“Now more than ever, we ask our students, faculty and staff to stay home and away from those outside of your immediate bubble as much as possible,” Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care, said. “If you have to be out or travel, follow the safety guidance that has been put in place to protect you and others, especially our more vulnerable residents.”

• Wear a mask (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated guidance to show that masks help protect the wearer, as well as for the people around those wearing them.)

• Practice physical distancing

• Avoid large gatherings and confined spaces with others

• Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer if soap is not available

• Stay home if feeling ill (Completing the daily wellness survey may help to monitor for symptoms.)

• Consider getting tested before travel

The university has shared guidance for holiday gatherings and travel.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to pre-register for free voluntary COVID-19 testing Nov. 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WVU Student Rec Center. Additional testing opportunities will also be available Nov. 23-24 for students, as well as faculty and staff.

In conjunction with WVU and the West Virginia National Guard, the Monongalia County Health Department will hold free COVID-19 testing Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WVU Student Rec Center.

The WVU COVID-19 testing dashboard is updated Monday through Friday by 2 p.m. with information regarding students and employees broken out by campus (Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser).

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, and through the first of the year, WVU will update the dashboard on a weekly



