By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

WESTERNPORT – Due to rising COVID-19 outbreaks, the Westernport City Building will be closed to the public until further notice.

The night deposit box located left of the entrance is available for those who wish to drop of cash or check payments. Residents may also pay bills by mailing to P.O. Box 266, Westernport, MD 21562 or bill payment can be set up through the bank.

The town apologizes for the inconvenience as officials work to protect both the staff and the public.

With the Thanksgiving holiday coming, the office will close early on Nov. 25 and remain closed Nov. 26-27.

Normal trash pick-up will be held on Nov. 25. While the city building is closed to the public, those needing stickers for extra garbage items are asked to call Burgmeier’s at 1-800-491-8975 no later than 11 a.m. on the Tuesday before garbage day.