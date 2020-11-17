KEYSER - An additional 10 residents at the Piney Valley Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positives at the facility to 37 residents and 10 employees.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - An additional 10 residents at the Piney Valley Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positives at the facility to 37 residents and 10 employees.

In addition, the Mineral County Health Department on Tuesday reported one positive result at the KinderCenter Daycare in Ridgeley, one at the Little People Daycare in Keyser, one at the 7-11 Store in Keyser, one at Castiglia’s Italian Restaurant, and an additional positive at Keyser McDonald’s.

The health department has been working with staffs at all the locations to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals in question, including family members, friends and clientele.

Health department administrator advises anyone who may have been at any of the locations recently could have come in contact with a positive case.

In the case at the 7-11 store, the time period in question is Nov. 13-Nov. 15, and at Castiglia’s it is Nov. 10-12.

In the case of McDonald’s, where additional positive cases were reported earlier, the time period in question is Oct. 31 through Nov. 11.

The health department is continuing to work with the West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Public Health’s Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology to provide testing for all residents and staff at Piney Valley.

As of Monday, the number of active positive cases in Mienral County was 313, which does not reflect the positives reported Tuesday.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the health department’s website at www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com.