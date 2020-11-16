KEYSER - Effective Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, Keyser City Hall will be closed to the public due to the rise in Coronavirus cases.

Offices will remain fully staffed. City residents may make a payment by mail, phone, or by drop box located outside of City Hall.

If a matter requires you to meet with an employee, you may call City Hall to set up an appointment at 304-788-1511.

Forms are also available on the city’s website if needed.