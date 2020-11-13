By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

RIDGELEY -- Ridgeley’s new police chief Cody Kroll will hit the streets Monday following his swearing in this week by mayor Mark Jones.

A certified West Virginia and Maryland police officer, Kroll is a native of Allegany County, Maryland, having graduated from Allegany High School.

He completed the police academy in 2007 and has worked at a variety of large and small departments during this law enforcement career.

In choosing to take the helm in Ridgeley, Kroll noted that he had heard good things about the department and that his previous positions were stepping stones, as he worked to advance to a position of rank.

Kroll said that he has already discussed with the mayor varying schedules and other areas that he plans to target as he hits the ground running with the department.