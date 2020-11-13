ELK GARDEN – The Elk Garden Christmas parade and tree lighting will go on. While the date has not been set, the council voted to hold the parade followed by the tree lighting at the town park.

By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

In time for the holidays, the next food drop in Elk Garden is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the fire station.

The giveaway is for West Virginia residents only and there will be one box per vehicle. COVID restrictions will apply to those participating.

In other business, the town is continuing to work on estimates for repairs to the town hall from water damage in the fall of 2019.

While work was begun to remove the mold damage, it stopped after the mitigation with no reconstruction started.

The council was awarded a Walmart grant for a gun, breathalyzer, and night sites for the police department.

Mayor Marian Droppleman noted that that the town is still awaiting word on the status of their Windforce grant application and an application for a police vehicle.

The town is waiting to receive unclaimed money being held by the West Virginia State Treasurers Office.

“We’re hoping to add this to seed money we have for the equipment building,” said Droppleman, noting that CN Metals was contacted for estimate for a garage building.

The council has talked about a building for many years to house the town equipment and officials hope to start construction this spring.

Once four tires are mounted on the skid steer, Droppleman noted that all the equipment should be ready for winter.



