Recently, the Potomac Valley Conference announced the All-PVC soccer teams and awards. Mineral County's soccer players and coaches from Frankfort and Keyser were well recognized for their outstanding performance on and off the pitch.

By Chapin Jewell

Tribune Correspondent

In the boys’ division, Coach of the Year honors went to Frankfort head coach Patrick Brett, Player of the Year honors went to Tristan Romo of Berkeley Springs, and Hampshire was awarded as PVC team champions.

Making the All-PVC team from Mineral County were Frankfort’s Ben Nestor (senior defender), Aiden Adams (junior forward), and Levi Sgagerro (sophomore midfielder). From Keyser, it was Alec Stanislawczyk (junior forward) and Seth Earnest (junior forward).

Also making the All-PVC team, not from Mineral County, were Tristan Romo (senior center), Ben Golden (sophomore wing), Alex McCuster (junior defender) from Berkeley Springs. Making the team from Hampshire was Andrew Strawn (senior striker), Corbin McAllister (senior forward), and Mason Hott (sophomore goalkeeper).

In the girls’ division, Coach of the Year honors went to Keyser head coach Dan Dawson, Player of the Year honors went to Carlie Delsignore of Keyser, and Hampshire was awarded as PVC team champions.

Making the All-PVC team from Mineral County was Keyser’s Graci Crites (senior goalkeeper), Carlie Delsignore (senior midfielder), and Abigail Davis (junior defender). From Frankfort, it was Michelle Phillips (senior defender), Rachel Noah (senior striker) and Elizabeth Layton (senior striker).

Also making the All-PVC team, not from Mineral County, were Britney Huntley (junior forward), Dana Smith (junior defender), and Nataley Olson (sophomore midfielder). Making the team from Hampshire was Makenzie Park (senior midfielder), Hannah Ault (sophomore striker), Kaleigh Hott (senior midfielder), Camryn Downs (junior midfielder), and Izzy Blomquist (freshman striker).

