By Ronda Wertman

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - A holiday tradition continues as the Mineral County Historic Foundation invites residents to step back in time to a period of beauty and grace with the annual Carskadon Mansion Christmas Tour Dec. 5-6.

Constructed in the late 1960s the mansion is a work in progress as the volunteers work to restore it to its former glory.

The foundation acquired the mansion in 1999 and for many years the work being done was obvious as the roof, brick, windows, doors and porches were restored.

With the work moving inside, however, it’s harder to motorists on Route 220 to see the improvements, which have included window repair, flooring, plastering of the walls and most recently the ceiling in the dining room.

Residents are invited from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, to tour the structure, which features decorations on both the first and second floors.

From Civil War period attire and a bed with bullet hole from the war, to a vintage B&O train set, there is something for everyone to experience as they share in Mineral County’s rich history.

Admission is $10, which will be used as the foundation works to raise funds to continue the restoration of the dining room.

Volunteers interested in helping with the Christmas tour or the continued renovations are urged to contact Alice Russell at 304-813-5006.

In accordance with COVID-19 precautions ,visitors to the mansion will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced by those on the tour.