KEYSER - Mineral County Schools will remain all virtual next week and all extracurricular activities - including football playoff action for both Keyser and Frankfort - are suspended.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - Mineral County Schools will remain all virtual next week and all extracurricular activities - including football playoff action for both Keyser and Frankfort - are suspended.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft made the announcement mid-afternoon Thursday in a School Messenger message to parents followed by social media posts on Facebook and Twitter.

The decision, he said, was made due to the escalating numbers of COVID-19 positives in the county and the expectation that Mineral County will remain in Red status on the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System map Saturday.

Many county parents and football fans had held out hope that the county’s status might improve on that map Saturday evening so Keyser and Frankfort could play Sunday afternoon.

The numbers, however, steadily got worse. As of Wednesday, the Mineral County Health Department reported a total of 193 currently active cases. Outbreaks were reported this week at New Creek Primary and involving both the Frankfort football and volleyball teams.

“Regardless of the color we may be on the DHHR Map/WVDE Daily or Saturday Map, our seven-day infection rate continues to be nearly four times the standard for Red and our percent positive is more than double the state average,” Ravenscroft said.

“We do not feel the need to delay this announcement until Saturday evening.”