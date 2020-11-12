KEYSER - COVID-19 outbreaks continue to pop up throughout Mineral County as the infection rate escalates at what Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root called “an astronomical rate.”

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - COVID-19 outbreaks continue to pop up throughout Mineral County as the infection rate escalates at what Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root called “an astronomical rate.”

The largest outbreak to date is currently underway at Piney Valley Nursing Home, where nine residents and an additional 10 employees have tested positive.

The health department is working with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health’s Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology to provide testing for all residents and staff at the facility.

The other outbreak reported Thursday involved Keyser McDonald’s, where a third employee tested positive. The restaurant was closed down earlier this week for contact tracing and cleaning after the first two positives were received, and has since reopened after being inspected by the health department.

According to Root, the third positive had not worked since the closure. The time frame in question was from Saturday, Oct. 31, to Tuesday, Nov. 10, and anyone who visited the restaurant during that time may have come in contact with one of the positive cases.

“If you develop symptoms, have concerns, or feel you need to be tested, you may contact the Mineral County Health Department at 304-788-1321 or your local provider,” Root said.

As the positives escalate, Root said more and more people are taking advantage of the free community testing being provided this week at the Mineral County Technical Center and the Mineral County Fairgrounds.

Testing for the remainder of the week is as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to noon Mineral County Fairgrounds; 2-6 p.m. Mineral County Technical Center.

Friday, Nov. 13: 8 a.m. to noon Mineral County Technical Center; 2-6 p.m. Mineral County Fairgrounds.

Saturday, Nov. 14: 8 a.m. to noon, Mineral County Fairgrounds; 2-6 p.m. Mineral County Technical Center.

Root again reminds everyone to wear their masks,



