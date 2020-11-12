KEYSER - Mineral County continued to conduct free community COVID-19 testing this week, with testing sites set up at the Mineral County Technical Center and Mineral County Fairgrounds.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Testing was conducted last week at four different sites, and was quite successful, according to health department administrator A.Jay Root.

Root told the News Tribune a total of 1,362 people were tested last week, with an average of 227 being tested per day.

This week, a total of 601 people had been tested as of Tuesday.

The schedule for the remainder of the week is as follows:

Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to noon Mineral County Fairgrounds; 2-6 p.m. Mineral County Technical Center.

Friday, Nov. 13: 8 a.m. to noon Mineral County Technical Center; 2-6 p.m. Mineral County Fairgrounds.

Saturday, Nov. 14: 8 a.m. to noon, Mineral County Fairgrounds; 2-6 p.m. Mineral County Technical Center.

Root again reminds everyone to wear their masks, practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands.

In addition, Allegany County started offering free COVID testing on Wednesday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.

Their schedule is as follows:

Mondays: 2-7 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointment necessary. For further information, call the Allegany County Health Department at 304-759-5000.