By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - In response to Mineral County’s escalating COVID-19 numbers, the Keyser City Council meeting next week will be held online.

In a statement released to the News Tribune Thursday, a spokesperson for the city officials said the meeting would be streamed live on Facebook:

"The City of Keyser Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 will be closed to the public due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Mineral County.

"It will be recorded live on the City of Keyser Facebook page for public viewing.

"Members of the public are invited to submit comments for the citizens’ requests/comments portion of the meeting by emailing them to City Hall at finance@cityofkeyser.com no later than Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at 4 p.m."

The agenda for the meeting has not yet been released.