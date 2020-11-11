The Adopt-A-Family committee reviewed 10 new applications when they met on Wednesday afternoon, in addition to the four families that were placed on “hold” at the previous meeting. After the applications were screened, six families still remain on “hold” for additional screening.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, everything will be different this year. The Adopt Program will not be accepting used clothing, used furniture, nor used toys. Please do not drop any bags of clothing off at the Fire Station, as we will not be able to use them, and they have no place to put them.

If you would like to make a financial donation to help supply the needs of these families, please make checks payable to Ravenswood Adopt-A-Family and mail them to 410 Race Street, Ravenswood, WV 26164.

Families still needing to be adopted are:

Family #4 –Three people in this family, mother, and girls two years and six months old, need clothing for all, toys and gifts for the girls, food for three.

Family #6 – Three people at this residence, woman, man, and boy 14, all need clothing, gifts for the boy, and food for three.

Family #7 – Three in family, mother, son 40, and girl 16, all need clothing, gifts for girl, and food for three. Also needed are towels, washcloths, and kitchen towels.

Family #8 – Two in this family, mother, and boy four years old, need clothing for both, toys and gifts for boy, and food for two.

Family #9 – Five people in this household, father, mother, girls 15 and 18, and boy eight-years-old, need clothing for all, gifts for the children, and food for five. Also could use towels and some household things.

Family #10 – Four people in this family, man, woman, and boys 11 and nine. Need clothing and gifts for the boys, and food for four.

Family #11 – Three people in this household, man, woman, and boy 12, need clothing for all, gifts for the child, and food for three.

Family #12 - Six people in this home, father, mother, adult daughter, and boys seven, nine, and 11, need clothing and gifts for the boys, and food for six.

Family #13 - Three people in this family, man, woman, and girl six years old, need clothing and gifts for the girl and food for three.

Family #17 – Six people in this family, father, mother, boys 17, 15, and 14, and girl 15, need clothing and gifts for the children and food for six.

Applications are still available in the foyer of Jackson Star News during daytime hours. They can be mailed back in the envelope, which is provided, or can be placed in the mail slot in the office door. No applications will be accepted after Nov. 30.

Church groups, individuals, or organizations who would like to adopt one or more families for Christmas should give Mrs. Carter a call at 304-273-9897. She will try to match their wishes with a family.

Families already adopted are:

Family #1 – Adopted by Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church

Family #5 – Adopted Silverton Grange #506