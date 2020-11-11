Property Transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:
• Jeffrey Naylor to Jeffrey Naylor, 5.72 acres, Left Hand Fork of Poca River, Ripley District, no consideration
• Jeffrey Naylor to Jeffrey A. Casto, Casey N. Drake and Jordan Drake, 5.72 acres, Left Hand Fork of Poca River, Ripley District, $58,000
• Lisa Beth Wensil to Andra Messinger, Part of Lot 8 and Lot 8A, King View Estates Sub-division, Ripley District, $148,000
• Misti D. Smith to Theresa M. Wesselman, 2 acres, North of Village of Kenna, Ripley District, $150,000
• Patty Sue Smith to Frances Elaine Elliott, tract, Waters of Tug Fork, Ripley District, Washington, $250,000
• Kathy P. Marlow to Kirby A. Whited, Lot 8, High School Addition, Ripley Town, $47,500
• Nicholas B. Barnette to Joyce Anne McKay, Lot 11, Cornerstone Commons, Ripley District, $142,500
• Julie S. Wood and Brian E. Wood to Brian E. & Julie S. Wood Living Trust, 1.24 acres, Ravenswood District
• ABS Electric LLC, to Kountry K9 Groom & Board LLC, Lot 98, Greer Sub-division, Ripley Town, $78,000
• John J. Huffman and Vicky W. Huffman to Corey M. Waybright and Victoria Pauline Crise, Part of Lots 21 & 22, Fisherman’s Dream Sub-division, Union, $55,000
• William A. Bonecutter and Sarah E. Bonecutter to Sarah E. Bonecutter, 4.41 acres, Waters of Pleasant Valley Run, Ripley District, no consideration
• Michael R. King and Lurinda J. King to Sarah Eltelle Bonecutter, 2 tracts, Waters of Pleasant Valley Run, Ripley District, $30,000
• Paul Nuzum Jr. to Brandon Scarberry, Tract, Waters of Sycamore Creek, Ripley District, $2,500
• Ricky G. Whited Jr. to Ricky G. Whited Jr. and Rebecca J. Whited, 2 tracts, Waters of Beattys Run, Ravenswood District, no consideration
• Roy David Danko to Roy David Danko and Mona Lisa Fields, 3 tracts, Waters of Straight Fork of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $15,000
• Aracoma Ready Mix Inc. and Cardinal Concrete Company to Wells Building LLC, 1.38 acres, Ravenswood Town, $67,200
• Janet E. Ferguson to Bruner Land Company Inc., 50 acres, Waters of Log Lick Run, Union, $28,000
• James G. Parker and Cynthia L. Parker to R&R Rees Family LP I, Lott 22, Section B, Silver Hills Sub-division, Ravenswood District, $45,000
• Darrell Lee Hinzman and Karen Sue Staats Hinzman to R&R Rees Family LP I, Part of Lot 11 & Lot 12, Winnie Roberts Woyan Lots, Ravenswood District, $95,000
• Neida Kay Price to Scott L. Ludwing and Trisha Ludwig, 2 tracts, Ravenswood Town, $48,750
• Steven D. Titus and Melessa J. Titus to Justin Hupp, 0.248 acres, Ravenswood Town, $190,000
• Mountain Properties LLC to Andrew Casale, 12.02 acres, Frozen Camp, Washington, $28,500
• Mary Jane Jarrell to Mary Jane Jarrell, Josanna Kim Arron and Robert Isadore Aaron, Lot 298 & 299, Ritchie Realty Eleventh Addition, Ravenswood Town, no consideration
• Mike Boggess and Laura Boggess to Kayla N. Romeo and James Brandon Hudson, Lot 2, Ritchie Realty Company’s Fifth Addition, Block 3, Ravenswood Town, $178,000
• Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Nathan Patterson and Bridget Patterson, 2 tracts, Waters of Mill Creek, Union, $29,000
• Harry E. Ashby to Kurtis A. Barnett and Bonnie J. Barnett, Lot 7, High Plain Estates, Ripley District, $225,000
• Kimberly D. Halstead to Danny Ray Lee, 3.477 acres, Waters of Grasslick, Ripley District, $115,000
• Kimberly D. Halstead to Randy L. Patterson and Brittany L. Patterson, 2 tracts, Waters of Grasslick, Ripley District, $240,000
• Ryan W. Vaughn and Danielle K. Vaughn to Brian M. Wilson and Crystal R. Wilson, 19.189 acres, Waters of Sycamore Creek, Ripley District, $210,000
• Cody L. Parkins and Tiffani B. Parkins to Nicholas Brock Barnette and Chelsea A. Barnette, 4.73 acres, Ripley District, $250,000
• Kim Lee Butler to Taylor E. Bowen, Lot 73, Section C, Millwood Housing & Commercial Development, Union, $87,500
• Jonathan D. Kay and Heather Jo Kay to Robert W. Coleman and Angela D. Coleman, Lots 5 & 6, Section 7, Highlawn Heights Addition, Ripley Town, $230,000
• David B. Thompson and Brenda S. Thompson to Caden Phillip Arnold and Brooklyn Renea Arnold, 2 tracts, Washington, Ripley District, $230,000
• Louann Wall to Trevor D. Thompson and Brittany E. Thompson, 2 tracts, Waters of Ohio River, Ravenswood District, $230,000
• Donald L. Fike and Karen T. Fike to Ryan Wayne Vaughn and Danielle Karen Vaughn, 3 tracts, Waters of Tug Fork, Washington, $475,000
• Michael E. Ross and Janetta Ross to Thomas Lee Woods and Samantha Skeen, 2.81 acres, Ripley District, $390,000
• Tonya M. Carnell to David M. Tiller, Brandon M. Tiller and Braylen Edwards, tract, Ripley Town, $140,000
• Patricia Vannest Groves to Conrad M. McCoy, Sarah McCoy, and Sarah Fedorke, 3 tracts, Union, $475,500
• Hermis H. Skeen to Chelsea J. Whiting, 1.03 acres, Grant, $190,000
Marriages
The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:
• William Keith Stutler, 76, Tuscarawas, Ohio to Beverly Kay Long Wise, 73, Dennison, Ohio
• Zachary Jael Stalnaker, 34, Cottageville to Candice Jean Simmons, 39, Cottageville
• Christopher James Cranfield, 45, Gay to Kristen Marie Mills, 33, Gay
• John Patrick O’Brien, 57, Masury, Ohio to Elizabeth Joy Gray, 39, Hubbard, Ohio
• Aaron Clark Parsons, 42, Ripley to Lisa Dawn Winter, 46, Ripley
Civil Suits
The following civil suits were filed recently in Jackson County Circuit Court: None to report