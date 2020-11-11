Property Transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• Jeffrey Naylor to Jeffrey Naylor, 5.72 acres, Left Hand Fork of Poca River, Ripley District, no consideration

• Jeffrey Naylor to Jeffrey A. Casto, Casey N. Drake and Jordan Drake, 5.72 acres, Left Hand Fork of Poca River, Ripley District, $58,000

• Lisa Beth Wensil to Andra Messinger, Part of Lot 8 and Lot 8A, King View Estates Sub-division, Ripley District, $148,000

• Misti D. Smith to Theresa M. Wesselman, 2 acres, North of Village of Kenna, Ripley District, $150,000

• Patty Sue Smith to Frances Elaine Elliott, tract, Waters of Tug Fork, Ripley District, Washington, $250,000

• Kathy P. Marlow to Kirby A. Whited, Lot 8, High School Addition, Ripley Town, $47,500

• Nicholas B. Barnette to Joyce Anne McKay, Lot 11, Cornerstone Commons, Ripley District, $142,500

• Julie S. Wood and Brian E. Wood to Brian E. & Julie S. Wood Living Trust, 1.24 acres, Ravenswood District

• ABS Electric LLC, to Kountry K9 Groom & Board LLC, Lot 98, Greer Sub-division, Ripley Town, $78,000

• John J. Huffman and Vicky W. Huffman to Corey M. Waybright and Victoria Pauline Crise, Part of Lots 21 & 22, Fisherman’s Dream Sub-division, Union, $55,000

• William A. Bonecutter and Sarah E. Bonecutter to Sarah E. Bonecutter, 4.41 acres, Waters of Pleasant Valley Run, Ripley District, no consideration

• Michael R. King and Lurinda J. King to Sarah Eltelle Bonecutter, 2 tracts, Waters of Pleasant Valley Run, Ripley District, $30,000

• Paul Nuzum Jr. to Brandon Scarberry, Tract, Waters of Sycamore Creek, Ripley District, $2,500

• Ricky G. Whited Jr. to Ricky G. Whited Jr. and Rebecca J. Whited, 2 tracts, Waters of Beattys Run, Ravenswood District, no consideration

• Roy David Danko to Roy David Danko and Mona Lisa Fields, 3 tracts, Waters of Straight Fork of Sand Creek, Ravenswood District, $15,000

• Aracoma Ready Mix Inc. and Cardinal Concrete Company to Wells Building LLC, 1.38 acres, Ravenswood Town, $67,200

• Janet E. Ferguson to Bruner Land Company Inc., 50 acres, Waters of Log Lick Run, Union, $28,000

• James G. Parker and Cynthia L. Parker to R&R Rees Family LP I, Lott 22, Section B, Silver Hills Sub-division, Ravenswood District, $45,000

• Darrell Lee Hinzman and Karen Sue Staats Hinzman to R&R Rees Family LP I, Part of Lot 11 & Lot 12, Winnie Roberts Woyan Lots, Ravenswood District, $95,000

• Neida Kay Price to Scott L. Ludwing and Trisha Ludwig, 2 tracts, Ravenswood Town, $48,750

• Steven D. Titus and Melessa J. Titus to Justin Hupp, 0.248 acres, Ravenswood Town, $190,000

• Mountain Properties LLC to Andrew Casale, 12.02 acres, Frozen Camp, Washington, $28,500

• Mary Jane Jarrell to Mary Jane Jarrell, Josanna Kim Arron and Robert Isadore Aaron, Lot 298 & 299, Ritchie Realty Eleventh Addition, Ravenswood Town, no consideration

• Mike Boggess and Laura Boggess to Kayla N. Romeo and James Brandon Hudson, Lot 2, Ritchie Realty Company’s Fifth Addition, Block 3, Ravenswood Town, $178,000

• Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Nathan Patterson and Bridget Patterson, 2 tracts, Waters of Mill Creek, Union, $29,000

• Harry E. Ashby to Kurtis A. Barnett and Bonnie J. Barnett, Lot 7, High Plain Estates, Ripley District, $225,000

• Kimberly D. Halstead to Danny Ray Lee, 3.477 acres, Waters of Grasslick, Ripley District, $115,000

• Kimberly D. Halstead to Randy L. Patterson and Brittany L. Patterson, 2 tracts, Waters of Grasslick, Ripley District, $240,000

• Ryan W. Vaughn and Danielle K. Vaughn to Brian M. Wilson and Crystal R. Wilson, 19.189 acres, Waters of Sycamore Creek, Ripley District, $210,000

• Cody L. Parkins and Tiffani B. Parkins to Nicholas Brock Barnette and Chelsea A. Barnette, 4.73 acres, Ripley District, $250,000

• Kim Lee Butler to Taylor E. Bowen, Lot 73, Section C, Millwood Housing & Commercial Development, Union, $87,500

• Jonathan D. Kay and Heather Jo Kay to Robert W. Coleman and Angela D. Coleman, Lots 5 & 6, Section 7, Highlawn Heights Addition, Ripley Town, $230,000

• David B. Thompson and Brenda S. Thompson to Caden Phillip Arnold and Brooklyn Renea Arnold, 2 tracts, Washington, Ripley District, $230,000

• Louann Wall to Trevor D. Thompson and Brittany E. Thompson, 2 tracts, Waters of Ohio River, Ravenswood District, $230,000

• Donald L. Fike and Karen T. Fike to Ryan Wayne Vaughn and Danielle Karen Vaughn, 3 tracts, Waters of Tug Fork, Washington, $475,000

• Michael E. Ross and Janetta Ross to Thomas Lee Woods and Samantha Skeen, 2.81 acres, Ripley District, $390,000

• Tonya M. Carnell to David M. Tiller, Brandon M. Tiller and Braylen Edwards, tract, Ripley Town, $140,000

• Patricia Vannest Groves to Conrad M. McCoy, Sarah McCoy, and Sarah Fedorke, 3 tracts, Union, $475,500

• Hermis H. Skeen to Chelsea J. Whiting, 1.03 acres, Grant, $190,000

Marriages

The following marriage applications were recorded recently in the Jackson County Clerk’s office:

• William Keith Stutler, 76, Tuscarawas, Ohio to Beverly Kay Long Wise, 73, Dennison, Ohio

• Zachary Jael Stalnaker, 34, Cottageville to Candice Jean Simmons, 39, Cottageville

• Christopher James Cranfield, 45, Gay to Kristen Marie Mills, 33, Gay

• John Patrick O’Brien, 57, Masury, Ohio to Elizabeth Joy Gray, 39, Hubbard, Ohio

• Aaron Clark Parsons, 42, Ripley to Lisa Dawn Winter, 46, Ripley

Civil Suits

The following civil suits were filed recently in Jackson County Circuit Court: None to report