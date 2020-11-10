CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice will host a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice will host a virtual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m.



The ceremony will also feature West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance Secretary Dennis Davis, West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, and the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights, with West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith serving as event emcee.



This ceremony will be conducted virtually.



All West Virginians are encouraged to tune into the live stream of the ceremony at the following links:



YouTube: https://youtu.be/0TNMPDOlTIQ

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor