KEYSER - Clearway Energy, owner of the Pinnacle Wind Farm in Keyser, recently donated 8,000 masks to Mineral County Emergency Management for use in the community.

Pictured at the 911 Center are (l-r) Mineral County Commissioners Richard Lechliter, Roger Leatherman and Jerry Whisner; Luke McKenzie, director of Mineral County Emergency Services; and Doug Vance, plant manager, Pinnacle Wind Farm.