KEYSER - Potomac Highland Baptist Church celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 1.

For the News Tribune

The first meeting was in the home of Homer and Edna Fraley on Nov. 1, 1970. On March 5, 1971, the church was organized and met in the Alkire Mansion on Limestone Road.

The current church was built on Arnold Lane and Route 220 south, where it relocated in May 1973.

The Rev. Euel Wright was the first pastor until 1975. The Rev. Jim Hensley served from 1975-1978; the Rev. Roland Lawson from 1979-1981; and the Rev. Lloyd Heatwole has been the pastor from 1981 until the present.

On Nov. 1, 1987, the property was paid off.

Through the years the church has had a vibrant Sunday school, VBS, choir, a Christian school, teen group, bus ministry, nursing home ministry, Pee Wee and Patch Clubs and supported numerous missionaries.

Guest speakers for the anniversary celebration were Dr. Kent Prain in the morning service and Dr. James Moore for the evening service. Mr. and Mrs. Bob Staggs and June Hines were honored as charter members.

Although the celebration had to be limited because of COVID, they still give God the glory for all that He has done through the church these 50 years.



