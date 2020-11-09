SHORT GAP - Mineral County's COVID-19 positives continued to rise on Monday, with a “defined outbreak” involving the Frankfort High School volleyball team.

By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

According to superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft, a “defined outbreak” is confined to a core group and is not considered a school outbreak.

In order to be classified as an outbreak, at least two students from different households had to test positive.

In addition, Mineral County Schools received confirmation Monday of two positive students at Frankfort High, one employee at New Creek Primary, and one student at Keyser High.

“The Mineral County Health Department will be working closely with Mineral County Schools to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with them, including students, staff, family members and friends,” he said via the release.

“Those who need to be quarantined will be contacted by the health department.”

Mineral County Schools have been on remote-only learning since Thursday, Nov. 5, when Mineral County went Red on the West Virginia DHHR County Alert System map the day before. Because of the Red status, all athletic and extracurricular activities were suspended.

Mineral County’s active COVID positive numbers have continued to fluctuate over the weekend - from 102 Friday to 89 on Saturday and back up to 104 Sunday.

Monday’s numbers have not yet been released.

Free COVID-19 community testing is available this week at the Mineral County Tech Center and the Fort Ashby Fairgrounds and is open to any county resident, whether you are experiencing symptoms or not.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 8 a.m. to noon, Mineral County Fairgrounds; 2-6 p.m., Mineral County Technical Center.

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 8 a.m. to noon, Mineral County Technical Center, 2-6 p.m., Mineral County Fairgrounds.

Thursday, Nov. 12, 8 a.m. to noon Mineral County Fairgrounds; 2-6 p.m. Mineral County Technical Center.

Friday, Nov. 13: 8 a.m. to noon Mineral County Technical Center; 2-6 p.m. Mineral County Fairgrounds.

Saturday, Nov. 14: 8 a.m. to noon, Mineral County Fairgrounds; 2-6 p.m. Mineral County Technical Center.

