By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - A day after Mineral County’s COVID-19 numbers jumped by 30 active positives on Friday, the Mineral County Health Department learned of an outbreak of the virus at the Keyser Moose Lodge.

According to a release issued by health department administrator A.Jay Root Saturday evening, one employee and several patrons of the club tested positive.

"This has been classified as an official outbreak by the West Virginia DHHR Bureau for Public Health’s Division of Infectious Disease Epidemiology," Root said via the release.

"The health department is working to identify any potential persons who may have had close contact with the individuals, including family members, friends, and additional members and patrons," he said.

"Additionally, the facility has been closed for environmental cleaning and will reopen upon inspection by the health department."

According to Root, the time frame in question is Oct. 24-Nov. 6, and anyone who might have visited the Moose Lodge during that time could have been exposed.

"If you develop symptoms, have concerns or feel you need to be tested, you may contact the health department at 304-788-1321 or your local provider," he said.

"Additionally, free COVID-19 community testing is available this week at the Mineral County Tech Center and the Fort Ashby Fairgrounds. Please see our Facebook page for testing times."

Root again reminds everyone to wear their masks, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing to help protect against this virus.

For further information on COVID-19, visit www.mineralcountyhealthdepartment.com, visit the health department’s Facebook page, or go to the CDC website, www.cdc.gov.