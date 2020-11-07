For the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - Skyrocketing COID-19 numbers and a shortage of staff available to maintain in-person instruction has prompted the Allegany County School System to immediately return to all-remote classes.

The ACPSC has worked diligently with the collaboration of the Allegany County Health Department to maintain in-person education in ACPS. However, school officials find it necessary to return all students to a 100% virtual model at this time.

Students should log into their Schoology accounts and follow their virtual schedule for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. All Allegany County Public School buildings will be CLOSED to students and the public during this time.

Employees will receive additional direction from the Human Resources department by email. ACPS will continue to review employee data, as well as county metrics, and will make a decision on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, as to whether in-person education can resume on Monday, Nov. 16.

As of Nov. 7, ACPS reports an additional four individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 within an Allegany County Public School. During the week of Nov. 2, ACPS had 101 staff members who were unable to report to work due to a COVID-19 related issue. As of Saturday, ACPS has 110 staff members in this situation. These staff members include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and individuals who are quarantined due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Many of these individuals are quarantining for a period of 14 days.