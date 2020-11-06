KEYSER - As Mineral County's COVID-19 numbers continued to rise, the virus reached two additional schools Friday with the announcement that an employee at Keyser Middle and an employee at New Creek Primary had tested positive.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

KEYSER - As Mineral County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to rise, the virus reached two additional schools Friday with the announcement that an employee at Keyser Middle and an employee at New Creek Primary had tested positive.

Schools are not currently conducting in-person classes and therefore instruction was not interrupted by the announcement. When Mineral County went into “red” status on the West VIrginia DHHR’s County Alert System map Wednesday, all learning immediately went virtual in accordance with state guidelines.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft said during Wednesday’s board of education meeting that he expected the county’s status to remain in the red when the West Virginia Department of Education releases its School Alert System map, which determines whether instruction will be in-person or all-virtual for the following week.

It also determines whether athletics and extracurricular activities can be held that week.

Ravenscroft issued the advisory of the KMS positive mid-morning Friday, saying that the Mineral County Health Department was working closely with school officials to identify any persons who may have had close contact with the employee.

“Those that need to be quarantined will be contacted by the health department,” he said.

In the meantime, free county-wide COVID-19 testing continues Saturday at the following locations:

Keyser: Mineral County Health Department, 8 a.m. to noon

Fort Ashby: Mineral County Fairgrounds, 1-5 p.m.

Wiliey Ford: Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, 2-6 p.m.

Testing will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis.

As of Thursday, Mineral County had 72 currently active COVID cases.