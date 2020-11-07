FORT ASHBY - In addition to their normally heavy workload, students at the Mineral County School of Practical Nursing have been volunteering their time to assist with the free COVID-19 testing this week in Mineral County.

Testing was conducted at the Mineral County Health Department, Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, and Mineral County Fairgrounds in Fort Ashby.