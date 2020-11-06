KEYSER - As Mineral County's COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, the virus reached another school Friday with the announcement that an employee at Keyser Middle School had tested positive.



By Liz Beavers

lbeavers@newstribune.info

Tribune Managing Editor

Schools are not currently conducting in-person classes and therefore instruction was not interrupted by the announcement. When Mineral County went into “red” status on the West VIrginia DHHR’s County Alert System map Wednesday, all learning immediately went virtual in accordance with state guidelines.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft issued the advisory of the KMS positive mid-morning Friday, saying that the Mineral County Health Department was working closely with school officials to identify any persons who may have had close contact with the employee.

“Those that need to be quarantined will be contacted by the health department,” he said.

In the meantime, free county-wide COVID-19 testing continues Friday and Saturday at three locations:

Friday, Nov. 6

Keyser: Mineral County Health Department, 2-6 p.m.

Fort Ashby: Mineral County Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. to noon.

Wiley Ford: Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, 1-5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Keyser: Mineral County Health Department, 8 a.m. to noon

Fort Ashby: Mineral County Fairgrounds, 1-5 p.m.

Wiliey Ford: Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, 2-6 p.m.

Testing will be performed on a first-come, first-served basis.

As of Thursday, Mineral County had 72 currently active COVID cases.